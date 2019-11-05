Mayans M.C. star Clayton Cardenas isn't totally sure [SPOILER] is the father of Adelita's baby

Fall TV Mayans M.C. type TV Show Network FX Genre Crime,

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Tuesday night’s season 2 finale of Mayans M.C.

After 10 quick episodes, that’s a wrap on season 2 of Mayans M.C. And with so many long-awaited answers to questions revealed, a slew of new inquiries emerged.

This was definitely the case for Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas), who was not in the best place emotionally when the season kicked off. He was at odds with his brother EZ (J.D. Pardo), who he always called “Golden Boy” because he had an Ivy League education and a more cerebral connection with their father, Felipe (Edward James Olmos). In Angel’s eyes, he felt like his baby brother could do no wrong.

But as Bishop (Michael Irby) grew closer to EZ and wanted to back him to become a fully patched member of the M.C., it threw Angel for a loop. He seemed lost. But as EZ went down a rabbit hole in search of those responsible for the murder of his mother Marisol, the pair grew closer. As Felipe’s hidden past unraveled, the Reyes men grew closer.

And with Angel awaiting confirmation that Adelita (Carla Baratta) was indeed carrying his child, family became his top priority. But with Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) set on ruining everything that the Reyes family holds dear, things were sure to not end well for someone.

Cardenas spoke to EW about the show’s insanely addictive sophomore season, and whether some of the answers the story lines provided can be taken at face value.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Congratulations! Your character Angel is finally confirmed as the dad.

CLAYTON CARDENAS: Is he though? I wouldn’t put it past Potter to mess with him. However they decide to write it moving forward, there’s so much room to go either way. You have to think about how Angel will be able to balance his life in the M.C. if he has a baby now? What kind of life will he be able to give to Adelita and the baby? I don’t know how that all would work? There’s really so many things to consider.

I’m really excited to see where the writers take it. We’ve set this up to be an amazing story line and I can definitely see a full season being about Angel trying to get Adelita and the baby back. Hopefully, he will have the confidence to do so with his brother next to him — and with that, hopefully the backing of the M.C.

Angel started the season in a dark place but he ends in a totally different space. What stood out about his journey the most?

Angel was a broken man in the beginning of the season. But as time went on and he was able to be honest with his brother and his M.C., that helped him gain the confidence to morph into this stoic man with this singular goal in mind. Before, I felt like he was all over the place while trying to figure out where he wanted to go with the M.C., or what he wanted to do with his family and how he could possibly evolve the relationship with Adelita. By the end, he was more focused as to his goals and what he wanted for his family.

Do you think Dita’s (Ada Maris) murder at the hands of EZ is the final act that pushes him to the dark side?

EZ started his journey not being sure that he wanted to be involved with the club. Now, you see him standing on his own two feet and really earning and owning his spot in the M.C. At the same time, you’re seeing Angel accept his brother’s purpose in the club. I don’t think Angel wanted the M.C. life for his brother, but as he continued proving himself, Angel can finally accept his fate is tied to the club being right by his side. I think he realized all this along the way, before he killed Dita. He understood that that’s where he was headed. Her death was more matter of fact, in a sense.

Seeing Taza (Raoul Max Trujillo) on the screen is disturbing. Why do you think he really killed Riz (Antonio Jaramillo)?

I think his old club has some dirt on him and he was willing to sacrifice his own blood, literally, so that information doesn’t get out.

But his biggest concern seemed to be El Palo (Gregory Cruz) and he got away…

Yeah, I think Palo is the key to the lock here. Palo is the one that has all the information on Taza. There was a scene from tonight’s episode where you saw Taza’s cousin, and I think that has something to do with the information that could be harmful to him.

The episode ends with the dead body of a SAMCRO member, but we can’t see who it is. Can you confirm who that was?

We shot that scene a few different ways: one showed who the person is that dies and one that doesn’t. I honestly don’t know what to tell you.

Can you shed some light as to why a SAMCRO member was at a party with the Vatos Malditos?

That ties into episode 8 where we saw them all at the table. I think that maybe they had a deal going behind the Mayans back. I can’t remember what Elgin [James], who directed, what his intention was for that dead person to be. It could be Happy [David Labrava] or it could be Chibs [Tommy Flanagan], I don’t really know.

With Coco (Richard Cabral) getting caught in the crossfire, nearly losing his sight and the lack of support from the M.C., do you think Angel is wondering if that’s the life he really wants?

With him having a baby, it forces him to question everything. I think he wants the opportunity to be the father that his father wasn’t, and to put his child on a better path than he had. Seeing his best friend Coco injured to the point that he only has vision in one eye, it really made him look at his life in a different light. Is the life he’s living the one that is right for him?

With the changing of the guard on the show, what are your feelings about the upcoming season?

We’re very excited to still be a part of this moving train and I’m very confident going into season 3. Everything is still moving smoothly, and honestly, we’re all just excited that we got a third season. Everybody is grateful for the opportunity that FX has given us and we hope that we can make them proud.

Well, we can’t wait to see what else is to come. Potter needs to die a death like Agent Stahl in Sons of Anarchy.

Angel would love for him to be dead, like, yesterday. I hope he’s the one who gets to end that character’s life.

Hey, my co-star Gino Vento is here. We were saying he needs to join the Mayans next season.

Gino, it’s been a tumultuous time for your character, Nestor. What do you want for him moving forward?

GINO VENTO: After season 1, Nestor got a demotion, which saw Emilio Rivera’s character Marcus Alvarez promoted. In season 2, he was really trying to work his way back up and earn back the trust he once had with the Galindo organization. I think he achieved that mid-season.

CARDENAS: We need to see Nestor become the Mayans’ next prospect. The cartel took one of ours when they hired El Padrino (Rivera), so how about we take one of theirs?

VENTO: Oh, wow, that would be a great story. I’d be down to see that.

