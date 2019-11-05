Watch kids fall prey to Jimmy Kimmel's latest Halloween candy prank

It’s time, once again, for Jimmy Kimmel‘s Halloween candy prank.

Every year, the late-night talk show host asks parents to tell their children that they ate all their Halloween candy. Then, they record their kids’ reactions and post the videos to YouTube. Some kids you can tell are either being coached through the reaction video or are being overly dramatic for the camera. But, this year’s entries renewed our faith in this comedic bit.

There appeared to be genuine displays of horror, sorrow, despair, shock, and outrage from unsuspecting toddlers. You can see it in the face. When the cheeks turns red, the head goes back, and a guttural screech emerges, you know it’s raw emotion.

This year, there were also more practical responses than usual. Mom and Dad ate all of your candy? “Don’t do it again, it’ll make you very sick. You have to poop all that out.” Another child replied, “You gotta eat some vegetables, not candy.”

