How to watch The Little Mermaid Live!

The Little Mermaid turns 30 this month, and what better way to celebrate three decades of one of the most iconic Disney movies than with a live musical event honoring the original film?

Image zoom ABC

ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!, based on what director and executive producer Hamish Hamilton told EW, “is very, very different to any of the musicals that have been done before because essentially it’s 50 percent the original feature and 50 percent live musical performance.” Starring Disney royalty Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) as Ariel, Graham Phillips (The Good Wife) as Prince Eric, Queen Latifah as Ursula, John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Shaggy as Sebastian, along with Amber Riley (Glee) as the emcee of the event, ABC’s first foray into the live musical space promises to be a completely unique experience as all the songs will be performed live but all the scenes will air straight from the animated feature.

So how can you join in on the underwater fun and make this musical event part of your world? Mark your calendars, set your DVRs, and clear your schedules, because The Little Mermaid Live! airs Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. That means if you’re on the East Coast you’ll get to see it all happen live, but if you’re a poor unfortunate soul on the West Coast, you’ll be watching a delayed broadcast, meaning that the earlier taped live version will re-air at 8 p.m. PT.

Related content: