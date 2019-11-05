Dolly Parton tugs on your Heartstrings in Netflix series' first trailer

Netflix is taking you on a journey through Dolly Parton‘s discography with its new anthology series Heartstrings. The first trailer shows off the series’ concept: Each of Heartstrings‘ eight episodes brings a different Parton song to life, including such favorites as “Jolene,” “Two Doors Down,” and “Down from Dover.”

“Songs, they’re just stories put to music,” Parton says in the trailer. “The songs that I’ve written, they’re stories of my life. Every triumph, every struggle, every smile, every sorrow. It’s the melody of my memories. It’s the sound of my heartstrings.”

The trailer also features glimpses at each installment, from the Western-outlaw tale of “JJ Sneed,” starring Once Upon a Time‘s Colin O’Donoghue, to the courtroom drama of “These Old Bones” with Ginnifer Goodwin, to “Jolene,” featuring Parton herself alongside Julianne Hough as the alluring title character.

Should the series be successful, Parton has a plentiful bounty of songs to dramatize; though “9 to 5” would probably be off the table, this could also be an opportunity for a reunion now that that sequel is no longer in the works.

Heartstrings premieres Nov. 22 on Netflix. You can watch the full trailer above.

