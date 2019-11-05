Billions acquires Julianna Margulies and Corey Stoll for season 5

Billions type TV Show Network Showtime Genre Drama

Billions has just made two major acquisitions.

The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies and House of Cards alum Corey Stoll are joining the upcoming fifth season of the hit Showtime drama, the network announced on Tuesday.

Margulies, who was last seen headlining Nat Geo’s The Hot Zone miniseries, will play Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author Catherine Brant, while Stoll, who is coming off of an arc on The Deuce‘s final season, will star as small town business titan Michael Prince.

Image zoom Gary Gershoff/WireImage; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Back in June, Billions wrapped up season 4 with a backstabbing, twist-filled finale that took rivals-turned-allies Chuck (Paul Giamatti) and Axe (Damian Lewis) and pitted them against each other once again. The difference this time around is that they are moving in silence and Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) is thrown in the mix.

“When we thought of bringing them together, we didn’t know exactly when they would start to be at odds again, but we just knew two men with these qualities, this alpha-dog mentality, that a peace and alliance could never last forever,” co-creator David Levien previously told EW.

Added co-creator Brian Koppelman: “What you get with Taylor is someone who is as smart, clear-eyed, lucid as the other two, and every bit as good at game theory and understanding power dynamics, with a different emotional toolkit than them. So it makes Taylor an incredibly formidable opponent.”

Billions returns to Showtime in spring 2020.

Related content: