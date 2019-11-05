ABC staging All in the Family, Good Times episodes for live holiday-themed special

It’s time to welcome back Archie Bunker and say hello to Florida and James Evans.

On Tuesday, ABC announced that Live in Front of a Studio Audience is returning for a special holiday-inspired line-up. The live event, produced by Jimmy will air Wednesday, Dec. 18, this time featuring episodes of Norman Lear’s classic sitcoms All in the Family and Good Times.

Jimmy Kimmel and Lear are re-teaming to executive produce alongside Brent Miller, Will Ferrell, and Justin Theroux. Kerry Washington, who portrayed Helen Willis in the spring special’s take on The Jeffersons, also joins as an executive producer.

Image zoom CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images (2)

“The holiday season is the perfect time for families to come together and enjoy another Live in Front of a Studio Audience special on ABC,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, in a statement. “Only Jimmy and Norman can top what they accomplished the first time. From the superstar talent to the unforgettable music and the richly deserved Emmy win, their collective vision has introduced a whole new generation of people to these groundbreaking and timeless stories – and now with Good Times as part of the lineup, this will surely be another can’t-miss television event.”

“Being a part of Norman Lear’s world was a career highlight; and working with great actors on these great shows was so much fun, we couldn’t resist tackling a holiday episode of All in the Family and one of my favorites, Good Times,” said Kimmel in a statement, while Lear added, “I don’t know which is greater – bringing back Good Times or co-hosting with Jimmy Kimmel?”

Image zoom ABC/Eric McCandless

The original Live in Front of a Studio Audience, which aired on ABC back in May, proved a massive success for the network, scoring in the ratings and earning three Emmy nominations. It ultimately won for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), making Lear the oldest Emmy winner ever. After the success of the first special, ABC ordered an additional two installments and this will mark the first of that order.

Further information, including what two episodes will be featured, is still to be announced. However, the holiday theme significantly lowers the pool of options. There’s also no word yet on whether any of the cast from the spring special, specifically those who brought to life All in the Family, will be returning to reprise their roles.

Related content: