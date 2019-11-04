The Knockout Rounds are back this week on NBC’s The Voice, and much to the delight of the contestants, so is Mega Mentor Taylor Swift.
In the exclusive clip above, the remaining singers share their reactions to meeting the famous singer-songwriter, who first appeared in last Monday’s episode and will wrap up her mentor sessions with Tuesday’s installment.
Rose Short of Team Gwen gushed, “She was looking good, she had that bad suit on. I hugged her, it felt like money. It was just amazing.”
“I’m not one to get star-struck, but there’s famous, and then there’s Taylor Swift famous,” Team Kelly’s Alex Guthrie shared.
Similarly, Kat Hammock and Lauren Hall of Team Blake squealed with delight as they walked into the room, where coach Blake Shelton joked, “I have a feeling that’s not for me. They never react like that when it’s just me.” To that, Swift quipped, “No, it’s your outfit. It’s incredible.”
This week, Swift serves as Mega Mentor once again to all of the coaches’ teams on the final nights of the Knockouts (where two people from each team are singing a song of their choosing to perform against a teammate). The winners of the Knockouts will comprise the Top 20, who all move on to the live shows.
The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Check out the full list of this week’s Knockouts below.
MONDAY
Destiny Rayne vs. Rose Short (TEAM GWEN)
Destiny Rayne: “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato
Rose Short: “Big White Room” by Jessie J
Kiara Brown vs. Shane Q (TEAM KELLY)
Kiara Brown: “The Bones” by Maren Morris
Shane Q: “In Case You Didn’t Know” by Brett Young
Kat Hammock vs. Lauren Hall (TEAM BLAKE)
Kat Hammock: “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None the Richer
Lauren Hall: “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson
Will Breman vs. Zoe Upkins (TEAM LEGEND)
Will Breman: “I Don’t Care” by Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
Zoe Upkins: “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor ft. John Legend
Jake HaldenVang vs. Royce Lovett (TEAM GWEN)
Jake HaldenVang: “Powerful” by Major Lazer feat. Ellie Goulding & Tarrus Riley
Royce Lovett: “Wake Me Up” by Avicii
Alex Guthrie vs. Hello Sunday (TEAM KELLY)
Alex Guthrie: “I’m Not the Only One” by Sam Smith
Hello Sunday: “Almost Is Never Enough” by Ariana Grande & Nathan Sykes
TUESDAY
Marybeth Byrd vs. Preston C. Howell (TEAM LEGEND)
Marybeth Byrd: “All I Ask” by Ray LaMontagne
Preston C. Howell: “The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra
Ricky Braddy vs. Zach Bridges (TEAM BLAKE)
Ricky Braddy: “So High” by John Legend
Zach Bridges: “The Dance” by Garth Brooks
Calvin Lockett vs. Myracle Holloway (TEAM GWEN)
Calvin Lockett: “You’ll Be in My Heart” by Phil Collins
Myracle Holloway: “Can We Talk” by Tevin Campbell
Damali vs. Gracee Shriver (TEAM KELLY)
Damali: “Sober” by Demi Lovato
Gracee Shriver: “Leave the Pieces” by The Wreckers
