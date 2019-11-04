Fall TV The Flash type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

The spotlight is on Carlos Valdes’ Cisco Ramon in Tuesday’s The Flash.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve sort of had a Cisco-centric episode to work on,” Valdes tells EW. “Any time I get the chance to do that, I feel incredibly privileged to get the chance to explore that. So, this episode was no exception.”

In last week’s episode, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) asked Cisco to become the team’s leader after he dies in the coming crisis. Although said crisis is several weeks away, Cisco gets his first taste in the captain’s chair in tomorrow’s episode. When Barry and Iris fathwoom off to vacation, it falls on Cisco to handle a mystery that arises.

“It’s a very heavy episode,” says Valdes. “Put yourself in Cisco’s shoes: Barry tells you, ‘Hey, I want you to be team leader’ and you process it and you think to yourself, ‘Okay, I think I’m ready for that responsibility. I’m gonna think about it. I’m gonna slowly muster the confidence to really put my best foot forward.’ Then, in the very next episode, [someone] gets murdered. Not only that, but you’re charged with the responsibility of figuring out who [committed] the murder.”

As if solving a murder mystery wasn’t enough, Cisco must also deal with the return of Breacher (Danny Trejo), his ex-girlfriend Gypsy’s father, and maintaining his relationship with Kamilla (Victoria Park).

“I’m just trying to pull all of this together while Kamilla is just being an incredible, incredible partner and trying to make sure that I know that she’s there for me. It’s kind of a clusterf– of emotions,” he says. “It’s very interesting relationship dynamics in this episode, but definitely difficult ones. Considering all of the things that relationship goes through in this episode, I have to imagine it’s a much stronger relationship by the end of it.”

Valdes has been enjoying digging into Cisco and Kamilla’s relationship because it is pretty calm and normal when compared to current and past romantic pairings on the show. “I actually haven’t gotten the chance to explore something a little more chill in terms of a relationship. So, this is the first time I feel like I’m exploring normality and the ramp up to some kind of domesticity, which feels nice,” says Valdes. “It feels chill. It feels like the stakes are a little lower. I don’t have to worry about her father murdering me. I say that’s a step in the right direction. So, yeah, I’ve had a lot of fun exploring that because it’s a different color. I love exploring variety in the character and his relationships.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

