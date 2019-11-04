See Aidy Bryant in first Shrill season 2 photos

Shrill type TV Show Network Hulu Genre Comedy

Aidy Bryant is cozying up to new flames in a series of first-look photos from season 2 of her hit Hulu comedy Shrill.

The streaming giant has released five photos from the series’ upcoming second season, teasing the Saturday Night Live star‘s return as Annie, a quirky millennial on a body-positive journey of self-acceptance while she juggles her mother’s (Julia Sweeney) overbearing judgments, a peculiar romance with her boyfriend, Ryan (Luka Jones), a hilarious friendship with her roommate, Fran (Lolly Adefope), and a tumultuous career as a journalist under the tyrannical rule of her boss, Gabe (John Cameron Mitchell).

Image zoom

Image zoom

According to Hulu’s synopsis, Annie’s journey continues soon after she quit her job after confronting a bitter internet troll, when she realizes sacrificing her income for her integrity might’ve been a hasty move. Though one shot from season 2 sees the couple turning up the heat next to a campfire, Annie’s relationship with Ryan also comes to a crossroads when her lofty ambitions clash with his slacker lifestyle.

Shrill is executive-produced by SNL‘s Lorne Michaels, Charlie’s Angels director-star Elizabeth Banks, Bryant (also a co-writer), showrunner Ali Rushfield, Lindy West, Andrew Singer of Broadway Video, and Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions.

All of Annie’s issues will come to a head when Shrill season 2 premieres the first of its eight episodes Friday, Jan. 24 on Hulu. See the season’s new photos above and below.

Image zoom

Image zoom

Image zoom

Related content: