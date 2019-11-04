See Aidy Bryant in first Shrill season 2 photos

Aidy Bryant is cozying up to new flames in a series of first-look photos from season 2 of her hit Hulu comedy Shrill.
The streaming giant has released five photos from the series’ upcoming second season, teasing the Saturday Night Live star‘s return as Annie, a quirky millennial on a body-positive journey of self-acceptance while she juggles her mother’s (Julia Sweeney) overbearing judgments, a peculiar romance with her boyfriend, Ryan (Luka Jones), a hilarious friendship with her roommate, Fran (Lolly Adefope), and a tumultuous career as a journalist under the tyrannical rule of her boss, Gabe (John Cameron Mitchell).
According to Hulu’s synopsis, Annie’s journey continues soon after she quit her job after confronting a bitter internet troll, when she realizes sacrificing her income for her integrity might’ve been a hasty move. Though one shot from season 2 sees the couple turning up the heat next to a campfire, Annie’s relationship with Ryan also comes to a crossroads when her lofty ambitions clash with his slacker lifestyle.
Shrill is executive-produced by SNL‘s Lorne Michaels, Charlie’s Angels director-star Elizabeth Banks, Bryant (also a co-writer), showrunner Ali Rushfield, Lindy West, Andrew Singer of Broadway Video, and Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions.
All of Annie’s issues will come to a head when Shrill season 2 premieres the first of its eight episodes Friday, Jan. 24 on Hulu. See the season’s new photos above and below.
