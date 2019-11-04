Seth Meyers' Netflix stand-up special will come with a 'skip' button for Trump jokes

Many recent Netflix stand-up specials have openly courted controversy. From Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette to Dave Chappelle‘s recent work, many comedians use their platform on the streaming service to explain their unconventional views on everything from male toxicity to cancel culture. Late Night host Seth Meyers‘ upcoming special is going to take a different tack. EW has confirmed that the special, titled Lobby Baby, will have a ‘skip’ button for the jokes that focus on President Donald Trump.

“It dawned on me that because it was on Netflix, there would be this opportunity to put in technology that would allow people to skip it,” Meyers told CNN Business. “It was a way to build in the response to anyone who would say, ‘Oh, let me guess, there’s going to be jokes about the president.'”

Meyers has been joking about Trump since before it was cool. Back in 2011, he hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner when Trump made a rare appearance. Then, at the height of his “birther” conspiracy heyday, Trump was mocked relentlessly by both Meyers and President Barack Obama the same night that Osama bin Laden was killed. Years later, on his late-night show, Meyers spent much of the 2016 presidential race dissecting Trump’s campaign, and hasn’t slowed down the “A Closer Look” segments since Trump took office.

But rest assured, there’s more to Lobby Baby than that. Aside from Trump jokes, the special is also set to tackle “family, fatherhood, and why you should never take your girlfriend to Paris for her birthday,” per Netflix.

Lobby Baby hits Netflix on Tuesday. Watch the trailer above.

