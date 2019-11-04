Prodigal Son type TV Show Network Fox Genre Thriller

Nothing says father/daughter bonding like an interrogation!

In an exclusive clip from Monday’s upcoming episode of Prodigal Son, Ainsley (Halston Sage) gets her father in the interview chair. After failed pitch after pitch at her reporting job, Ainsley decides to conduct an interview with her psycho killer father. While she sees it as a way to get ahead at work, for The Surgeon it’s more of a chance to bond with his estranged daughter. The clip sees Ainsley try to grill him on his reasons for committing multiple heinous murders, but Martin has a different perspective on things. “What consoles me in the darkest of nights, as a doctor I saved thousands of lives. So if we’re judging the moral worth of the person based on the mark they leave on the world, mine is a net positive,” he tells his daughter. “How many people can say that?”

Elsewhere, Bright’s (Tom Payne) quest for answers about his childhood leads him to a junkyard, where he’s bombarded with gunshots. Things only get better when the rest of the NYPD gang shows up and discovers multiple bodies on the scene — with victims spanning decades.

Prodigal Son airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

