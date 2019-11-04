Kacey Musgraves announces star-studded Christmas special

As if making one of the most delightful Christmas albums in recent memory wasn’t enough, Kacey Musgraves is bringing the spirit of the season to life with a new star-studded Christmas special this month on Amazon.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will be a variety special in which the popular country star will duet with tons of celebrity friends on classic Christmas carols. The announcement video makes a point of highlighting a few specific names: Camila Cabello (who will duet with Musgraves on “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”), Troye Sivan (who will team up for the debut of “Glittery”), Kendall Jenner (who will assist in hosting duties), and Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy (who will narrate the proceedings). Other guests include Fred Armisen, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Rey, and James Corden. The Radio City Rockettes will be there to assist Musgraves on “Ribbons and Bows,” the original song from her 2016 album A Very Kacey Christmas.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show lands on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 29. Watch the teaser video above.

