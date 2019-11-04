FX renews Mayans M.C. for third season amid behind-the-scenes drama

Mayans M.C. type TV Show Network FX Genre Crime,

Drama

FX has ordered a third season of the Kurt Sutter-created drama Mayans M.C., FX announced on Monday. Series co-creator and co-showrunner Elgin James will be sitting at the head of the table come fall 2020 when he will become showrunner.

“We’re happy to continue telling the story of Mayans M.C. with our partners at Fox 21 and excited that Elgin James has earned the opportunity to become the series’ showrunner,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment.

“Kurt Sutter identified and chose Elgin as his partner on the show from the outset and Elgin has been instrumental to the success of the series, leveraging his experience and creative vision to make Mayans M.C. with this incredible cast, crew and creative team.”

Image zoom Prashant Gupta/FX

Sutter was fired from FX, the network where he contributed as a writer on The Shield, creator of the short-lived The Bastard Executioner, and as creator of both Sons of Anarchy and its spin-off Mayans M.C. Sutter himself attributes his firing in part to him being “an abrasive jerk.”

Sutter announced at the Mayans M.C. season 2 premiere in August that he was planning to hand over the reins to James if the show continued for a third season. At the time, James told EW that Sutter “changed his life” and that he was ready to take over the show and serve as showrunner.

“Yeah, I am. Being the boss, all that means is taking the chains off and letting everybody do what they do,” he said. “Everyone on our crew, our writers’ room and in our cast is brilliant. Our job is easy. Just turn the cameras on and let the chemistry happen.”

The season 2 finale of Mayans M.C. will air Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

