Carol Burnett to reprise Mad About You role in revival series

Mad About You type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

Carol Burnett is still mad about Mad About You.

The legendary comedienne, whose name graces the Golden Globes’ annual Carol Burnett Award for a lifetime of television excellence, is now officially among the returning players from the original Mad About You cast coming for the revival.

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Burnett first appeared on Mad About You, which ran from 1996-1999, on the episode “Jamie’s Parents.” She played, of course, one of Jamie’s parents, Theresa Stemple. She returned to appear on nine other episodes over the course of the sitcom’s shelf life.

Helen Hunt returns as Jamie in the revival opposite Paul Reiser as Paul Buchman.

Image zoom Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

Mad About You returns as a limited event revival on Spectrum beginning Nov. 20, with the final episodes airing Dec. 18. The Spectrum Original, produced by Sony Pictures Television with Comedy Dynamics, will center on what modern marriage looks like for Paul and Jamie Buchman in New York City after dropping their daughter (played by Abby Quinn) off at college.

John Pankow and Richard Kind will also reprise their roles from the sitcom as Paul’s cousin Ira and buddy Mark.

Showrunner Peter Tolan told EW there were a lot of discussions about how to ignore that original series finale that jumped ahead to the future. “There’s things we wanted the latitude to explore without committing to that [version of the narrative],” he said. “So I think there will be some true fans who will go, ‘What the hell just happened?’ But for everybody else, I think they’ll be perfectly fine with how it lays out.”

Related content: