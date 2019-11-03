Michael Che called out for 'ageist' SNL jabs one week after controversial Caitlyn Jenner joke

Michael Che doubled down this Saturday after facing criticism for his comments about Caitlyn Jenner last week.
The Saturday Night Live comedian received backlash once again last night for jokes he made on Nov. 2 that viewers have called sexist and ageist. On “Weekend Update,” Che mentioned a recent headline involving a woman in China who gave birth at 67 years old.
“The birth set a record for most friction,” he said, to a mixture of groans and laughs. He then tried out some jokes that “NBC standards said … were all too dirty.”
“Like, at first I was gonna say, ‘Well I hope that kid likes his milk chalky!’ But they said, ‘You can’t say that on TV,'” Che continued. “It was my second favorite punch line! My first favorite being, ‘She can breastfeed just by standing over the crib.’ That’s a good one, right? Nope, NBC said, ‘Too gross,’ which is ridiculous. Too gross would be like if I said, ‘Doctors described the birth as pulling a penny out of a wad of gum.'”
On social media, many viewers called out Che’s jokes as sexist and ageist. “Weekend update, did you mean: Michael Che misogyny hour” one user tweeted.
Last week, Che landed in hot water for a joke people felt was at the expense of Jenner, who came out as a transgender woman in 2015. On Oct. 26, Che’s quip began with how he felt Kanye West was turning into an old white woman.
“Now, you might think that I’m crazy, but about five years ago, there was a fella named Bruce Jenner, and he moved to Calabasas…” Che said. Some people, including members of the LGBTQ community, slammed Che for deadnaming Jenner and not noting her true pronoun.
Others have come to Che’s defense in the name of comedy and pushing boundaries. “I didn’t particularly find his older mother jokes funny, but people are too sensitive. I mean, I love South Park, so that says what you need to know about my sense of humour,” one fan tweeted.
Watch the “Weekend Update” clip above.
Related content:
- Saturday Night Live recap: Kristen Stewart and Coldplay are back!
- SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che will compete in WWE’s WrestleMania
Episode Recaps
|type
|
|seasons
|
|episodes
|
|Rating
|
|Genre
|Airs
|
|Premiere
|
|creator
|Performers
|Network
|Complete Coverage
|Available For Streaming On
Comments