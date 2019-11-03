Michael Che called out for 'ageist' SNL jabs one week after controversial Caitlyn Jenner joke

Saturday Night Live type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Michael Che doubled down this Saturday after facing criticism for his comments about Caitlyn Jenner last week.

The Saturday Night Live comedian received backlash once again last night for jokes he made on Nov. 2 that viewers have called sexist and ageist. On “Weekend Update,” Che mentioned a recent headline involving a woman in China who gave birth at 67 years old.

“The birth set a record for most friction,” he said, to a mixture of groans and laughs. He then tried out some jokes that “NBC standards said … were all too dirty.”

“Like, at first I was gonna say, ‘Well I hope that kid likes his milk chalky!’ But they said, ‘You can’t say that on TV,'” Che continued. “It was my second favorite punch line! My first favorite being, ‘She can breastfeed just by standing over the crib.’ That’s a good one, right? Nope, NBC said, ‘Too gross,’ which is ridiculous. Too gross would be like if I said, ‘Doctors described the birth as pulling a penny out of a wad of gum.'”

On social media, many viewers called out Che’s jokes as sexist and ageist. “Weekend update, did you mean: Michael Che misogyny hour” one user tweeted.

michael che at his desk, pen over paper, valiantly struggling to concoct a pretext in which to say as many bad punchlines as possible https://t.co/PoOx3NRreR pic.twitter.com/lk3iBouj3W — Seth Simons (@sasimons) November 3, 2019

Dear #MichaelChe: Enough with the dragging of older women, ok? Standing up as someone lucky to be old & hot enough for Davidson, but also for those who are not. ❤️ @nbcsnl @ColinJost #SNL — annie. (@AnnMB608) November 3, 2019

weekend update, did you mean: michael che misogyny hour — LADIES…. I’m boiling (@runawaywithmani) November 3, 2019

Last week, Che landed in hot water for a joke people felt was at the expense of Jenner, who came out as a transgender woman in 2015. On Oct. 26, Che’s quip began with how he felt Kanye West was turning into an old white woman.

“Now, you might think that I’m crazy, but about five years ago, there was a fella named Bruce Jenner, and he moved to Calabasas…” Che said. Some people, including members of the LGBTQ community, slammed Che for deadnaming Jenner and not noting her true pronoun.

Others have come to Che’s defense in the name of comedy and pushing boundaries. “I didn’t particularly find his older mother jokes funny, but people are too sensitive. I mean, I love South Park, so that says what you need to know about my sense of humour,” one fan tweeted.

Confession: I only watch #SNL for Michael Che — Slothy McSloth Face (@TVBossyPants) November 3, 2019

These were some of the funnier Weekend Update jokes. People just wanna hate on Michael Che for no reason. https://t.co/cuRiVqTEFU — Larry Skywalker (@johnnyb1211) November 3, 2019

I love Michael Che and think he's very funny. I didn't particularly find his older mother jokes funny, but people are too sensitive. I mean, I love South Park, so that says what you need to know about my sense of humour. #SNL #saturdaynightlive — Jen O’Lantern (@alia_kel_aderon) November 3, 2019

Watch the “Weekend Update” clip above.

