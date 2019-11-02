Watch Jason Momoa let a bear eat an Oreo from his mouth on See set

See type TV Show Network Apple Genre Sci-fi,

Never let it be said that Jason Momoa doesn’t commit 110 percent to his roles.

When it came time to filming a fight scene with a giant Kodiak bear for his new Apple TV+ series See, Momoa had to take some precautionary steps first to make sure the bear trusted him. And that meant having his bear costar eat an Oreo from his mouth.

If that sound too weird to be true, there’s actual video proof!

“The bear needs to know your scent,” Momoa wrote on Instagram as he shared the video of his bear encounter. “So here’s my cookie kisses big guy.”

As the video clearly shows, Momoa places an Oreo in his mouth and kneels down in front of the large bear. Someone off camera says, “Make this quick,” and the bear obliges, going in for the treat. Momoa then gets up and laughs while wiping the slobber off his face. Check out the incredible encounter above now.

Momoa stars in the new streaming series for Apple TV+ about a virus decimating humankind, leaving all survivors blind. The Game of Thrones alum plays Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability of sight. Alfre Woodard and Sylvia Hoeks also star.

See is now streaming on Apple TV+.

