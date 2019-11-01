What to Watch this Weekend: Apple TV+ debuts with The Morning Show, lots more

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
FRIDAY
Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
After giving make-betters in Georgia, Kansas City, and Australia, the Fab Five are putting their talents to work in Japan for this four-episode special season. With the help of model and actress Kiko Mizuhara as their guide, and comedian Naomi Watanabe as their special guest, Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo, and Tan will experience Japanese culture, cuisine, fashion, and more as they transform a hospice nurse who gave up on “being a woman,” a manga artist who’s been bullied since childhood, a shy radio director who’s trying to reconnect with his life and wife, and a struggling gay man who wants to introduce his boyfriend to his family. —Gerrad Hall
The Morning Show
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
Series Debut
What goes into making a morning news show? And what happens when a cohost is fired for allegations of sexual misconduct? Those are only two of the things The Morning Show explores as Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) has to figure out what comes next after her cohost of 15 years, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), is fired. And in the aftermath of that drama, Aniston meets Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), a local West Virginia correspondent who finds herself thrown into the mix. “I really wanted it to be a story about two smart, complicated, slightly f—ked up women,” showrunner Kerry Ehrin says. “It’s them versus their inner bulls—t that is holding them back.” —Samantha Highfill
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Dickinson (series debut) — Apple TV+
See (series debut) — Apple TV+
The Elephant Queen (documentary) — Apple TV+
Oprah’s Book Club (The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehesi Coates) — Apple TV+
For All Mankind (series debut) — Apple TV+
Ghostwriter (series debut) — Apple TV+
Snoopy in Space (series debut) — Apple TV+
Into the Dark (“Pilgrims”) — Hulu
Holiday in the Wild (movie) — Netflix
American Son (movie) — Netflix
The Great British Baking Show (season finale) — Netflix
Atypical (season premiere) — Netflix
The King (movie) — Netflix
Fire in Paradise (documentary) — Netflix
Paradise Hills (movie) — VOD/Digital platforms
Adopt a Highway (movie) — VOD/Digital platforms
Badland (movie) — VOD/Digital platforms
Game Day (movie) -— VOD/Amazon Prime Video
8 p.m.
American Housewife — ABC
The Blacklist — NBC
Charmed — The CW
Hawaii Five-0 — CBS
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK — Logo
8:30 p.m.
Fresh Off the Boat — ABC
9 p.m.
Dynasty — The CW
Magnum P.I. — CBS
Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted (stand-up special) — Showtime
10 p.m.
Blue Bloods — CBS
Long Lost Family — TLC
In the Long Run (U.S. debut of Idris Elba British comedy) — Starz
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
Christmas Reservations — Lifetime
9 p.m.
Seven Worlds, One Planet — BBC America
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live (Kristen Stewart/Coldplay) — NBC
SUNDAY
The Affair
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime
Series Finale
After five seasons spanning two coasts, multiple affairs, countless terrible (and sleazy) decisions by Noah (Dominic West), and the death of one of its lead characters (Ruth Wilson’s Alison), will the Showtime series end on a happy — however improbable — note? At the very least it might end where it all began, with Noah and Helen (Maura Tierney) back together. After their near-death hike and abseil in last week’s episode, the estranged spouses seemed to finally be being fair and honest with one another for the first time. Does that make for a happy ending? Guess it depends if we see the last scene from Noah or Helen’s perspective. If it’s Whitney’s, we’re all doomed. —Ruth Kinane
What Else to Watch
7 p.m.
America’s Funniest Home Videos — ABC
8 p.m.
Kids Say the Darndest Things — ABC
Batwoman — The CW
The Real Housewives of Atlanta (season premiere) — Bravo
90 Day Fiancé (season premiere) — TLC
The Simpsons — Fox
8:30 p.m.
Bless the Harts — Fox
God Friended Me — CBS
9 p.m.
Shark Tank — ABC
Supergirl — The CW
The Walking Dead — AMC
Watchmen — HBO
Bob’s Burgers — Fox
The Life of Earth (two-hour series debut) — Smithsonian Channel
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge — Food Network
9:30 p.m.
NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS
Family Guy — Fox
10 p.m.
Mr. Robot — USA
The Rookie — ABC
Silicon Valley — HBO
10:30 p.m.
Madam Secretary — CBS
Mrs. Fletcher — HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
