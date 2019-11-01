What to Watch this Weekend: Apple TV+ debuts with The Morning Show, lots more

Image zoom

FRIDAY

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

After giving make-betters in Georgia, Kansas City, and Australia, the Fab Five are putting their talents to work in Japan for this four-episode special season. With the help of model and actress Kiko Mizuhara as their guide, and comedian Naomi Watanabe as their special guest, Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo, and Tan will experience Japanese culture, cuisine, fashion, and more as they transform a hospice nurse who gave up on “being a woman,” a manga artist who’s been bullied since childhood, a shy radio director who’s trying to reconnect with his life and wife, and a struggling gay man who wants to introduce his boyfriend to his family. —Gerrad Hall

The Morning Show

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Series Debut

What goes into making a morning news show? And what happens when a cohost is fired for allegations of sexual misconduct? Those are only two of the things The Morning Show explores as Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) has to figure out what comes next after her cohost of 15 years, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), is fired. And in the aftermath of that drama, Aniston meets Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), a local West Virginia correspondent who finds herself thrown into the mix. “I really wanted it to be a story about two smart, complicated, slightly f—ked up women,” showrunner Kerry Ehrin says. “It’s them versus their inner bulls—t that is holding them back.” —Samantha Highfill

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Dickinson (series debut) — Apple TV+

See (series debut) — Apple TV+

The Elephant Queen (documentary) — Apple TV+

Oprah’s Book Club (The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehesi Coates) — Apple TV+

For All Mankind (series debut) — Apple TV+

Ghostwriter (series debut) — Apple TV+

Snoopy in Space (series debut) — Apple TV+

Into the Dark (“Pilgrims”) — Hulu

Holiday in the Wild (movie) — Netflix

American Son (movie) — Netflix

The Great British Baking Show (season finale) — Netflix

Atypical (season premiere) — Netflix

The King (movie) — Netflix

Fire in Paradise (documentary) — Netflix

Paradise Hills (movie) — VOD/Digital platforms

Adopt a Highway (movie) — VOD/Digital platforms

Badland (movie) — VOD/Digital platforms

Game Day (movie) -— VOD/Amazon Prime Video

8 p.m.

American Housewife — ABC

The Blacklist — NBC

Charmed — The CW

Hawaii Five-0 — CBS

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK — Logo

8:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat — ABC

9 p.m.

Dynasty — The CW

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted (stand-up special) — Showtime

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods — CBS

Long Lost Family — TLC

In the Long Run (U.S. debut of Idris Elba British comedy) — Starz

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Christmas Reservations — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Seven Worlds, One Planet — BBC America

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (Kristen Stewart/Coldplay) — NBC

SUNDAY

The Affair

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime

Series Finale

After five seasons spanning two coasts, multiple affairs, countless terrible (and sleazy) decisions by Noah (Dominic West), and the death of one of its lead characters (Ruth Wilson’s Alison), will the Showtime series end on a happy — however improbable — note? At the very least it might end where it all began, with Noah and Helen (Maura Tierney) back together. After their near-death hike and abseil in last week’s episode, the estranged spouses seemed to finally be being fair and honest with one another for the first time. Does that make for a happy ending? Guess it depends if we see the last scene from Noah or Helen’s perspective. If it’s Whitney’s, we’re all doomed. —Ruth Kinane

What Else to Watch

7 p.m.

America’s Funniest Home Videos — ABC

8 p.m.

Kids Say the Darndest Things — ABC

Batwoman — The CW

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (season premiere) — Bravo

90 Day Fiancé (season premiere) — TLC

The Simpsons — Fox



8:30 p.m.

Bless the Harts — Fox

God Friended Me — CBS

9 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC

Supergirl — The CW

The Walking Dead — AMC

Watchmen — HBO

Bob’s Burgers — Fox

The Life of Earth (two-hour series debut) — Smithsonian Channel

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge — Food Network

9:30 p.m.

NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS

Family Guy — Fox

10 p.m.

Mr. Robot — USA

The Rookie — ABC

Silicon Valley — HBO

10:30 p.m.

Madam Secretary — CBS

Mrs. Fletcher — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change