Reese Witherspoon explains that surprise episode 2 cameo on The Morning Show

Image zoom Apple TV+

Fall TV The Morning Show type TV Show Network Apple Genre Drama

Warning: This article contains spoilers about episode 2 of The Morning Show.

The Morning Show has nothing if not an incredibly impressive cast. After all, Jennifer Aniston stars as Alex Levy, a morning news co-host who’s left to pick up the pieces after her co-host of 15 years, Mitch Kessler (played by Steve Carell), is fired following allegations of sexual misconduct. Then there’s Billy Crudup, who plays a major network player, and Mark Duplass who stars as the news show’s executive producer. Oh, and Reese Witherspoon plays Bradley Jackson, a correspondent who finds herself thrust into the world of NYC morning news.

But that’s not where the cast ends. In a surprise twist, the second episode of the Apple TV+ series introduced an anchor at a rival network played by none other than Mindy Kaling. “We talk all the time,” Witherspoon, who’s also an executive producer on the series, says of her relationship with Kaling. “My producing partner had worked on The Mindy Project and we’re both really close with Mindy, and I did A Wrinkle in Time with Mindy, and then the part was just perfect for her. We were like, ‘Would you really do this?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, that sounds like so much fun!’ So she came and played and gave us some of the greatest one-liners.”

Image zoom Apple

And according to Witherspoon, episode 2 isn’t the only time we’ll see Kaling on the series’ first season. “It gets better and better,” Witherspoon says. “Wait till episode 5, it’s so good. She’s sort of Jen’s foil.”

The Morning Show launched on Apple TV+ on November 1.

Related content: