Watch Lizzo freak out inside a haunted house for Ellen DeGeneres

Lizzo is “100 percent that scary ass b—.”

Photos of the “Truth Hurts” and “Juice” singer going through a haunted house on The Ellen DeGeneres Show leaked online Thursday, but now the full video of Lizzo joining Ellen DeGeneres‘ executive producer Andy Lassner through another Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights maze has hit the web.

While Lassner traversed the Us maze with Tiffany Haddish, Lizzo accompanied him through Pandora’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

The reactions speak for themselves. At one point, Lizzo twerked at one of the pop-out scares while chanting, “Get your ass out the way!” By the end of it all, both Lizzo and Lassner were “100 percent those scary ass b—.”

Lizzo wrote later of the experience on Twitter, “It looks waaaay less scary than it was… don’t get it twisted… w/out that light it was a nightmare.”

It looks waaaay less scary than it was… don’t get it twisted… w/out that light it was a nightmare 😩 https://t.co/1Rf92TKTpP — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 1, 2019

Related content: