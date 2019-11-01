Kristen Stewart and Gaten Matarazzo face off in VR Pictionary on Jimmy Fallon

It’s Kristen Stewart vs. a Stranger Things star.

The Charlie’s Angels star, 29, entered the VR Pictionary gauntlet on The Tonight Show Thursday night and faced off against Gaten Matarazzo, 17.

In the first half, Stewart, paired with host Jimmy Fallon, struggled to find their footing, while Matarazzo and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter wiped the floor with their opponents.

The VR environment of VR Pictionary almost made it more difficult than regular Pictionary. As Stewart tried to draw a smiley face, the 3D rendering made it look like a beard and that’s what Fallon kept guessing. Stewart did make a comeback in the final minutes, though, to win the last round.

The actress appeared on elsewhere on The Tonight Show for the interview portion in appropriate Halloween fashion. She may have looked like a dead baseball player killed by a blow to the head, but really she and her girlfriend Dylan Meyer (donning a “fear-leader” costume) dressed as “socially irrelevant heteronormative gender roles that are dead.”

Related content: