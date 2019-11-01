Arrow type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

Olicity will be whole once again — because Emily Bett Rickards is coming back to Arrow.

EW has confirmed that Rickards is returning as Felicity for the superhero drama’s series finale. Star Stephen Amell broke the news on Twitter Friday morning, writing, “There’ll be a lot of news coming out about final episode over the next few months. I prefer when you hear it from us. Welcome back Emily.”

There’ll be a lot of news coming out about our final episode over the next few months. I prefer when you hear it from us. Welcome back Emily. pic.twitter.com/YlVpgoPWLi — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 1, 2019

“We couldn’t be happier or more thrilled. No other way to do our finale,” Arrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim tweeted shortly after the news broke. “You’ll find our about more old friends returning in the coming weeks…”

I prefer it, too. 😜 We couldn't be happier or more thrilled. No other way to do our finale. You'll find our about more old friends returning in the coming weeks… https://t.co/19sdtY6TrH — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) November 1, 2019

Rickards departed the show at the end of the seventh season. Initially introduced as a one-off character in the drama’s third episode, Felicity quickly evolved and became one of the integral members of Team Arrow. She also eventually married Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). In the season 7 finale‘s flash-forwards, Felicity helped her children, William (Ben Lewis) and Mia (Katherine McNamara), save Star City 2040, and then departed with the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who took her wherever Oliver went after he presumably died working for him many years earlier.

Losing Felicity before Arrow‘s final season was a big change, especially for Amell who felt “not great” doing the last 10 episodes without her. “I think Arrow as you know it effectively ended in 722,” Amell told EW in July. “It’s a different show in season 8.”

Image zoom Dean Buscher/The CW

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

