Al Pacino, Nazi hunter: First Hunters teaser reveals The Irishman star in new Amazon series

Killing Nazis isn’t murder. As Al Pacino‘s Meyer Offerman says in the first-look teaser for Hunters, “This is mitzvah.”

Amazon unveiled the Irishman and Godfather actor in a brief, 20-second video for the forthcoming drama series that’s part period piece, part Inglourious Basterds, part street crime-fighting, part something else entirely.

Created by David Weil and executive produced by Get Out director Jordan Peele, Hunters is set in 1977 New York City, years after the fall of Adolf Hitler. It’s here where Meyer acts as the Nick Fury to a team of street-level Nazi “Hunters,” who’ve discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials have secretly been living in the United States with plans to establish a Fourth Reich in the Land of the Free.

That’s why we see Meyer drawing Xs across photos of Nazis. It’s the job of the Hunters to pull them out by their roots.

Image zoom Amazon Studios

Weil and Nikki Toscano serve as co-showrunners and executive producers on Hunters, which previously went by the working title of The Hunt.

Logan Lerman, the indie actor from The Perks of Being a Wallflower and The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, stars in the series. Surrounding him in this presumably bone-crunching affair are Grey’s Anatomy vet Jerrika Hinton, How I Met Your Mother alum Josh Radnor, Greg Austin from Doctor Who spin-off Class, The Great Gatsby‘s Kate Mulvany, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Carol Kane, The Chi‘s Tiffany Boone, Kidding‘s Louis Ozawa Changchien, Billions‘ Saul Rubinek, Homeland‘s Dylan Baker, and Riviera‘s Lena Olin.

American Horror Story‘s Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directs the Hunters pilot and executive produces the series.

Hunters will premiere on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2020. Just look out for the Xs.

