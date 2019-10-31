What to Watch on Thursday: A Supernatural marathon for your Halloween viewing pleasure

By EW Staff
October 31, 2019 at 06:00 AM EDT

Supernatural Marathon

Jack Rowand/The CW

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on TNT

TNT delivers a truly impressive lineup for its nine-hour Supernatural Marathon on Halloween, including fan-favorite episodes “Bad Day at Black Rock,” “Yellow Fever,” “Changing Channels,” “The French Mistake,” and more. Because nothing says Halloween like Dean being a literal scaredy-cat. —Samantha Highfill

Will & Grace

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9:30 p.m. on NBC

After Grace’s big announcement that she’s pregnant — and slept with multiple men while on her European vacation — now the question remains: who’s the father? Karen is determined to get to the bottom of this mystery that involves not one, not two, but three possibilities? Sound familiar? Like another European-set paternity predicament? It does to Karen — cue the Abba music! Meanwhile, Will starts envisioning his own child’s life, which is highjacked by, well, Jack, who wonders how those hopes and dreams might change if Will’s child is straight. Cue the gay gasp! —Gerrad Hall

