What to Watch on Thursday: A Supernatural marathon for your Halloween viewing pleasure

So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.

Supernatural Marathon

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on TNT

TNT delivers a truly impressive lineup for its nine-hour Supernatural Marathon on Halloween, including fan-favorite episodes “Bad Day at Black Rock,” “Yellow Fever,” “Changing Channels,” “The French Mistake,” and more. Because nothing says Halloween like Dean being a literal scaredy-cat. —Samantha Highfill

Will & Grace

You're in for a #WillAndGrace treat this Thursday! The father of Grace's baby could be revealed…😱 pic.twitter.com/igIxbcPT6Z — Will & Grace (@WillAndGrace) October 29, 2019

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9:30 p.m. on NBC

After Grace’s big announcement that she’s pregnant — and slept with multiple men while on her European vacation — now the question remains: who’s the father? Karen is determined to get to the bottom of this mystery that involves not one, not two, but three possibilities? Sound familiar? Like another European-set paternity predicament? It does to Karen — cue the Abba music! Meanwhile, Will starts envisioning his own child’s life, which is highjacked by, well, Jack, who wonders how those hopes and dreams might change if Will’s child is straight. Cue the gay gasp! —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy — ABC

Superstore — NBC



8:30 p.m.

Perfect Harmony — NBC

9 p.m.

The Good Place — NBC

A Million Little Things — ABC

Creepshow (season finale) — Shudder

Ghost Adventures: Curse of the Harrisville Farmhouse — Travel

Nostalgic Christmas — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries



9:30 p.m.

Carol’s Second Act — CBS

10 p.m.

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

How to Get Away With Murder — ABC

*times are ET and subject to change