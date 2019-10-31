What to Watch on Thursday: A Supernatural marathon for your Halloween viewing pleasure

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Supernatural Marathon
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on TNT
TNT delivers a truly impressive lineup for its nine-hour Supernatural Marathon on Halloween, including fan-favorite episodes “Bad Day at Black Rock,” “Yellow Fever,” “Changing Channels,” “The French Mistake,” and more. Because nothing says Halloween like Dean being a literal scaredy-cat. —Samantha Highfill
Will & Grace
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9:30 p.m. on NBC
After Grace’s big announcement that she’s pregnant — and slept with multiple men while on her European vacation — now the question remains: who’s the father? Karen is determined to get to the bottom of this mystery that involves not one, not two, but three possibilities? Sound familiar? Like another European-set paternity predicament? It does to Karen — cue the Abba music! Meanwhile, Will starts envisioning his own child’s life, which is highjacked by, well, Jack, who wonders how those hopes and dreams might change if Will’s child is straight. Cue the gay gasp! —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Grey’s Anatomy — ABC
Superstore — NBC
8:30 p.m.
Perfect Harmony — NBC
9 p.m.
The Good Place — NBC
A Million Little Things — ABC
Creepshow (season finale) — Shudder
Ghost Adventures: Curse of the Harrisville Farmhouse — Travel
Nostalgic Christmas — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
9:30 p.m.
Carol’s Second Act — CBS
10 p.m.
Law & Order: SVU — NBC
How to Get Away With Murder — ABC
*times are ET and subject to change
