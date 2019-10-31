Watch Tiffany Haddish lose it in Us haunted house on Ellen: 'I see you, Lupita!'

It’s Halloween, which means it’s that time of year when Ellen DeGeneres sends her show’s executive producer “Average” Andy Lassner to a haunted house. This time, he brought along Tiffany Haddish for protection and emotional support.

The place was Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. The scares came from the new Us-inspired maze. The laughs came from Lassner hiding behind Haddish as doppelgängers popped out of the shadows and Haddish screaming, “We ain’t trying to f— with you, Lupita!”

Funny enough, Lupita Nyong’o, the star of Jordan Peele‘s Us, recently reprised her horror movie role and hid within the maze to scare guests. The movie and the Horror Nights maze brings to life The Tethered, the creepy scissor-wielding doppelgängers who dwell within a network of underground tunnels that span across America.

Lassner nor Haddish could keep it together. They weren’t even inside the maze yet when an Us lookalike crawled out and spooked the comedienne. From there, it was pure, utter chaos.

