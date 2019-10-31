Netflix's The Witcher trailer pits Henry Cavill against monsters and the monster within

The Witcher type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Fantasy

A new Witcher rises in the latest trailer for Netflix’s live-action fantasy series adaptation, and there’s a lot of nods to appease gamers and Henry Cavill enthusiasts alike. For one, yes, the Man of Steel actor gets shirtless to recreate that iconic bathtub scene.

Cavill dons a wig and colored contact lenses as Geralt of Rivia, the titular Witcher of The Witcher, a breed of monster hunters who do battle against the invading demons from parallel dimensions in the medieval landscape known as the Continent.

Netflix’s The Witcher is based on the novels from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, but, as the trailer reiterates, there are a number of nuggets to entice fans of the Witcher videogames, which were also inspired by the literary works. That bath scene is one of them.

In The Witcher 3 game, Geralt has a gratuitous scene where he strips and hangs out in a bath. Cavill’s Geralt does the same in the TV drama and there will be no complaints here.

Image zoom Netflix

The series also features Sherwood’s Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer, newcomer Freya Allan as the mysterious Ciri, and (another fun bit for gamers) Geralt’s noble steed Roach. These characters join up with Geralt, who fights from turning into the monster society believes him to be, to traverse the increasingly volatile Continent.

The trailer shows off a lot more of Geralt’s witch-y powers — including a black-eyed, demonic-looking state — and previews the “true calamity” that threatens to be unleashed.

Also revealed with the new footage, The Witcher premieres on Netflix this Dec. 20.

