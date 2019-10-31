Shonda Rhimes and Netflix's Anna Delvey series to star Anna Chlumsky, Julia Garner, and more

Shonda Rhimes has found her Anna Delvey. (No, that’s not a metaphor.)

Veep’s Anna Chlumsky and newly minted Emmy winner Julia Garner (Ozark) will star in Inventing Anna, Rhimes’ Netflix series based on the Anna Delvey con story. Garner will play Delvey, while Chlumsky will play a reporter determined to get her story. Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes (Scandal), and Alexis Floyd (The Bold Type) have also been cast.

The 10-episode limited series, created and written by Rhimes, is inspired by Jessica Pressler’s viral New York magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People.” Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) posed as a German heiress for several years, conning her way to the upper echelons of the New York social scene and a luxurious lifestyle. Along the way, she also tried to raise funds for an art club in the mold of NYC’s Soho House and scammed people out of thousands of dollars. Delvey is currently in prison, having been convicted of multiple counts of larceny and theft earlier this year.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The series will follow Chlumsky’s reporter as she works to get Delvey’s story, becoming closer to the con artist as she does so. Cox will play Kacy Duke, a celebrity trainer and life coach who is drawn into Delvey’s orbit. Lowes will portray Rachel, a “natural born follower” who is nearly undone by her relationship with Anna. Floyd rounds out the cast as Neff, a “street-smart aspiring filmmaker” who works as a hotel concierge.

Inventing Anna was Rhimes’ first announced project with Netflix after departing ABC, home of such Rhimes-produced hits as Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder. Her longtime collaborator Betsy Beers will executive-produce alongside Rhimes, and The Devil Wears Prada’s David Frankel will direct two episodes. Rhimes currently has seven other projects in the works at Netflix under her Shondaland production company, including Bridgerton, an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s historical romance novels starring Julie Andrews. She’s also executive-producing the anthology series Notes on Love alongside a powerhouse lineup of creatives, including Norman Lear and Steve Martin.

