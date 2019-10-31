Game of Thrones star Sean Bean cast in season 2 of Snowpiercer

Snowpiercer type TV Show

Sean Bean will appear as a series regular on season 2 of the TNT show Snowpiercer, EW has confirmed, but no other details have been released about the Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings star’s role.

The Snowpiercer TV show is set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland and centers on a perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival play out in this small-screen adaptation based on director Bong Joon-ho’s acclaimed 2014 movie — which starred Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton — and the graphic novel series of the same name.

News of Bean’s casting was originally reported by Deadline.

The Snowpiercer cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. The show is executive-produced by Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson, who also serves as showrunner.

Snowpiercer will premiere in Spring 2020 on TNT.

