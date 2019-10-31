RWBY type TV Show Genre Animated,

Fantasy,

Action

The animated fantasy show RWBY is set in a world filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, and where humanity’s hope lies with powerful huntsmen and huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy.

Want to see the results of that training? Then we recommend you check out a just-released clip from volume 7 of the show, in which Team RWBY have to work together to fight off the monstrous Grimm in the dark, foreign underworld of Atlas, the northernmost Kingdom of Remnant. In this latest series of adventures, the quartet will learn that the futuristic urban sprawl may hide just as much danger as the Grimm-infested tundra that surrounds it. Enemies and allies will collide as our heroes fight to stop Salem’s forces, but banding together is dangerous when you don’t know who you can trust.

The RWBY voice cast includes Lindsay Jones (Ruby Rose), Arryn Zech (Blake Belladonna), Kara Eberle (Weiss Schnee), and Barbara Dunkelman (Yang Xiao Long).

Volume 7 of RWBY premieres Nov. 2 on Rooster Teeth. Watch the new clip exclusively above.

Related content: