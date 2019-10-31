Queer Eye type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Reality

Who knew that Queer Eye‘s Fab Five were all so musically talented?

EW has an exclusive preview of the upcoming four-episode special season Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!, where things take a turn that hero Makoto definitely isn’t expecting. In the “Bringing Sexy Back” episode, “painfully shy” radio director Makoto, 35, longs to reconnect with himself, his passions, and his wife. That’s where Fab Five Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France come into play, urging him to live out loud.

In this exclusive sneak peek clip, the Fab Five discover Makoto’s extensive musical instrument collection. When they encourage him to play a little tune, the Queer Eye stars become their own boy band. It’s sweet, unexpected, and totally hilarious all at the same. Check out the video below now and just try not to smile, we dare you!

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! features model and actress Kiko Mizuhara as the Fab Five’s guide to Japan, along with comedian Naomi Watanabe as their special guest. In the four-episode season, the Fab Five will bring their expertise to Tokyo, working to help four heroes become their best selves while experiencing Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming, and culture firsthand.

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! premieres Friday, Nov. 1 on Netflix.

