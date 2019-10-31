See the first photos from Hulu's adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People

Normal People (2020 TV series) type TV Show Network Hulu Genre Drama

Wanna see some Normal People?

On Thursday, Hulu released the first images from its upcoming adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling 2018 novel Normal People. The series, which is set to premiere next year on Hulu and the BBC, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (War of the Worlds) as Marianne and newcomer Paul Mescal as Connell.

Set in Ireland between 2011 and 2015, the novel traces the story of Marianna and Connell as they navigate high school and later university at Trinity College in Dublin, exploring their relationship to one another as they come together, miscommunicate, and fall out. The novel — and likely the television adaptation — deals with the complexities of young adulthood as well as touching on class, politics, and mental health.

Hulu’s adaptation will span 12 half-hour episodes, written by Rooney along with Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe. Lenny Abramason (Room) is directing half the episodes, with the other half directed by Hettie McDonald (Doctor Who).

Check out the new photos below.

