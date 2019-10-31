Mario Lopez's kids (and dog!) dressed up as Saved by the Bell cast for Halloween

Mario Lopez, his three kids, and dog are the official winners of Halloween 2019!

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Lopez shared a gallery of photos Thursday on Instagram featuring his three children Gia, 9, Dominic, 6, and Santino, 3 months, dressed up as characters from the show that made their dad famous: Saved by the Bell. The actor and TV host portrayed Bayside High School student A.C. Slater on the long-running Saturday morning comedy.

His eldest channeled cheerleader Kelly Kapowski (played by Tiffani Thiessen on the series), wearing a cheerleader uniform with red and white pom-poms. Dominic dressed up as the coolest kid at school, Zack Morris, accessorizing with the enormous brick-shaped mobile phones that were popular when the show came out in 1989.

Little Santino stole the show, dressed up in a miniature version of his dad’s wrestling singlet — complete with a curly mullet wig. And good ol’ dad didn’t forget to honor Slater’s long-deceased pet Artie the chameleon. The family’s French bulldog Julio Cesar Chavez-Lopez wore an adorable lizard ensemble.

Image zoom NBCU Photo Bank

In September, NBC announced it was moving forward with a reboot of Saved by the Bell, headed for its new Peacock streaming platform. Both Lopez and his small-screen love interest Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) are confirmed to be part of the cast.

If former costar Mark-Paul Gosselaar isn’t able to sign on to the reboot because of his current commitments to ABC’s Mixed-ish, Lopez has the perfect mini substitute available to fill in.

