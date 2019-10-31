Leslie Mann to dabble in politics in provocative new Amazon series The Power

Image zoom Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Leslie Mann is the latest actor returning to the small screen after a successful turn in features. The This Is 40 star is set to lead the new Amazon Prime Video series The Power, based on the international best-selling novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman.

Mann is set to portray Margot Cleary-Lopez, the mayor of Seattle who is described as being vital, charming, and incredibly smart. The streamer says the character, a wife and mom of three, finds that her power resides with strength instead of authority.

It’s her family that will feel the changes that her new political role will bring, and it’s not always a good thing.

Outside of Mann’s story line, there’s a lot that will be going on during the show’s freshman season. In the 10-part series set to air globally in over 200 countries, suddenly and without warning, teenage girls all over the world develop the power to electrocute people at will. The trait is inherited and cannot be taken away.

The drama will transport viewers all over the map through characters in London, Seattle, Nigeria, and Moldova.

The Power will be directed by Emmy Award-winner Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale) and will boast an all-female writers’ room.

