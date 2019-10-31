Kelly Clarkson is here to put a spell on you.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host kicked off her Halloween celebrations with a rendition of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ “I Put a Spell on You” while dressed as Winifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) from Hocus Pocus — complete with orange wig and bright red lips. The spell-binding performance saw the host accompanied by two back-up singers in costume as Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker’s character) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) as the audience — all of whom were also in costume — cheered and dancers dressed as bellhops pranced around the stage.

In a segment of the talk show dubbed Kellyoke, it’s become tradition for Clarkson to open the episode with a musical number, covering many of the biggest stars out there. Last week the singer belted out a rendition of Whitney Houston’s iconic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and the star has previously covered hits such as Martina McBride‘s “Independence Day,” Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time,” and Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC. Check your local listings for exact air times in your area. Watch the clip above.

Related content: