Halloween surprise! John Krasinski reveals Amazon's Jack Ryan season 2 has launched early

Jack Ryan is one sneaky spy!

Season 2 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan was officially scheduled to launch on Nov. 1, but star John Krasinski announced on social media Thursday that the Amazon Prime Video drama had dropped a day early.

“Happy Halloween! To celebrate I thought I’d give all fans of Jack Ryan a little Halloween treat! When can you watch the new season? How about… right now!!! Yup! #JackRyan Season2! One day early!” the actor captioned a video he posted on Instagram.

Earlier this week, the stars of the series provided an exclusive preview of the action to come. And Krasinksi has previously told EW that his Jack is a “changed man” coming into season 2.

“This is a guy who very openly stated, ‘Here’s all the work. Go get the bad guys. I don’t want to be a part of it,’ ” the executive producer and star tells EW of the CIA analyst-turned-operative. “But now his eyes have been opened and he can’t go back.”

Image zoom Sophie Mutevelian/Amazon Studios

Where he can go is on a mission spanning the U.S., U.K., Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the Venezuelan president’s nefarious plot. Wendell Pierce will return as James Greer while Michael Kelly and Noomi Rapace join the cast, the latter playing Jack’s potential love interest…or nemesis?

Image zoom Sophie Mutevelian/Amazon Studios

Watch season 2 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan now on Amazon Prime Video.

