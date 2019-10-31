90210 type TV Show Network The CW Genre Drama

Food Network is bringing back its hit series Food Network Challenge — and it’s got a seasoned rebooter to help.

Ian Ziering will host the six-episode reboot of the competition show, which went off the air in 2011. Though the show has only recently started production, it’s scheduled to premiere on Dec. 23, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum will lead a collection of master bakers as they compete in two rounds to win the $10,000 prize. Ziering, 55, seems like the perfect fit for the job as the battles each carry a pop-culture theme like A Christmas Story, Back to the Future, Pokémon and The Wizard of Oz.

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty Images

“Watching these contestants create edible works of art is so exciting to watch and I can’t wait for viewers to see these mind-blowing creations,” Ziering said in a press release.

RELATED: Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast Attends Peach Pit Pop-Up Honoring Late Luke Perry

Fans of the original show, which was hosted by Keegan Gerhard and then Claire Robinson in later seasons, may recognize a familiar face or two. “The artists competing range from a 19-year-old cake wunderkind who started competing at age 14 to a seasoned cake maker who has been waiting eight years to come to Challenge for a rematch,” added president of Food Network, Courtney White.

Food Network Challenge was visited by a number of top chefs in the 2000s before they became household names on the network, including Duff Goldman, Alex Guarnaschelli, and Marc Murphy.

RELATED: Celebrity Chefs Share Their Best Cooking Tips Ever

The show’s new host Ziering is no stranger to reboots. He recently reunited with his 90210 costars for Fox’s reboot, BH90210. Ziering along with Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling all play “heightened versions of themselves” staging their own reboot series.

Food Network Challenge airs Dec. 23 on Food Network.

Related content: