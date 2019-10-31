Oh. My. God! Friends Thanksgiving episodes headed to theaters

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

Bringing Friends to movie theaters went so nice that Fathom Events is doing it twice!

The event cinema distribution company has announced Thursday that, after September’s 25th-anniversary celebration special Friends screening in theaters went so well, it’s bringing the iconic comedy back to theaters just in time for Thanksgiving. Fathom Events is continuing the Friends milestone celebration by showing eight Thanksgiving-themed episodes in movie theaters across the country over two days: Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. (all local times).

Image zoom NBC

Each day will feature four unique episodes each that have been newly remastered in 4K from the original 35mm camera negative. Now fans can watch Monica (Courteney Cox) dance with a turkey on her head, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) make the most disgusting trifle, Ross (David Schwimmer) reveal a game-changing secret, Chandler (Matthew Perry) declare his love for Monica, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) try to eat an entire turkey while wearing maternity/turkey-eating pants, and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) pretend to know and love football.

Check out the full list of episodes being shown on the big screen below:

Nov. 24

“The One Where Underdog Gets Away”

“The One With The List”

“The One With The Football”

“The One With All The Thanksgivings”

Nov. 25

“The One Where Ross Got High”

“The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs”

“The One With Rachel’s Other Sister”

“The One With The Late Thanksgiving”

When Fathom Events first brought Friends to movie theaters in September, more than 230,000 fans participated nationwide. The three-night celebration grossed an estimated $2.9M across all dates, making it the second-highest-grossing U.S. event cinema release of 2019.

“Fans showed up in full force for our initial Friends screenings, so we know there is demand for more,” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said in a statement. “We’re excited to put eight classic episodes on the big screen for fans to celebrate with their friends, just in time for Thanksgiving.”

Tickets for “Friendsgiving” are available beginning Friday, Nov. 1 at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Related content: