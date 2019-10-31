Discovery will pull a scene from River of No Return where cast member hits horse with hammer

Image zoom Discovery

The Discovery Channel will remove a scene from Sunday’s episode of River of No Return during which a cast member hits a horse with a hammer, EW has confirmed. This comes after PETA sent a letter to Idaho’s Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office requesting a criminal investigation into the situation on Thursday.

“That scene will never air again on Discovery,” a Discovery spokesperson told The Wrap, which first reported the news. This applies to any future reruns of the episode on television, online, or on the Discovery GO app.

In the scene from the Oct. 27 episode, which is shown in a PETA video about the incident, cast member Ron Ens strikes a tethered horse on its hip with a metal hammer, sending the horse bolting forward. PETA has requested that Discovery remove the episode and sever ties with Ens.

River of No Return first premiered on Discovery on Oct. 6 and focuses on a small community living in the Frank Church Wilderness, which can only be accessed by plane or boat on the dangerous Salmon River. Ens is described as a “modern-day cowboy” whose job entails shoeing horses and leading pack trains through the wilderness.

Related content: