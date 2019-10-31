Gus Kenworthy dresses up in American Horror Story costars' costumes for some Halloween fun

American Horror Story type TV Show Network FX Genre Horror

American Horror Story: 1984 star Gus Kenworthy really got into the Halloween spirit this year.

The Olympic freestyle-skier-turned-actor, who plays Chet Clancy on this season of FX’s horror anthology, enlisted the help of the show’s makeup and hair department to dress up as his costars.

Getting the spoof treatment were Emma Roberts’ Brooke Thompson, Billie Lourd’s Montana Duke, Leslie Grossman’s Margaret Booth, Cody Fern’s Xavier Plympton, Angelica Ross’ Donna Chambers, and, the pièce de résistance: Matthew Morrison’s Trevor Kirchner and his largely defining physical feature (and we’re not talking about his mustache!).

“A HUGE thank you to the hair and makeup girls for helping me play dress up with my costars’ stunt double wigs! HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!” Kenworthy captioned the snaps, which you can scroll through below.

While his Instagram post features pictures of him mostly from the neck up, in his Instagram stories, Kenworthy shared the full picture, complete with some shout-outs to his costars.

AHS: 1984 is the ninth season of the horror hit, and pays homage to classic slasher films of the ’80s. The show airs Wednesdays on FX at 10 p.m. ET.

