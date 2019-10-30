The World Series bumps The Masked Singer to a 2-hour special on Nov. 6

The Masked Singer is on hiatus again this week, on account of a little thing called the World Series. The costumed singing competition announced today that it will return for a special two-hour episode next Wednesday, after stepping aside while the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros play a definitive game 7.
All 11 remaining Masked Singer contestants will perform next week, with two celebrities set to be unmasked and sent home. Black-ish star Anthony Anderson will join the judges panel during the second hour of the show. The show has also released a sneak peak of the Fox’s impressive dance moves from next week.
Some dedicated fans of the show aren’t taking the news well, as they’ll have to take a week off from fresh clues to guess the stars underneath the masks. A few people have even proposed bumping the World Series or moving it to another channel.
“I hope a meteor lands on both teams in the #WorldSeries because I’ve had to miss #themaskedsinger two weeks in a row,” one diehard fan tweeted. See more reactions below.
The Masked Singer returns Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
