The World Series bumps The Masked Singer to a 2-hour special on Nov. 6

The Masked Singer is on hiatus again this week, on account of a little thing called the World Series. The costumed singing competition announced today that it will return for a special two-hour episode next Wednesday, after stepping aside while the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros play a definitive game 7.

All 11 remaining Masked Singer contestants will perform next week, with two celebrities set to be unmasked and sent home. Black-ish star Anthony Anderson will join the judges panel during the second hour of the show. The show has also released a sneak peak of the Fox’s impressive dance moves from next week.

Some dedicated fans of the show aren’t taking the news well, as they’ll have to take a week off from fresh clues to guess the stars underneath the masks. A few people have even proposed bumping the World Series or moving it to another channel.

“I hope a meteor lands on both teams in the #WorldSeries because I’ve had to miss #themaskedsinger two weeks in a row,” one diehard fan tweeted. See more reactions below.

I hope a meteor lands on both teams in the #WorldSeries because I've had to miss #themaskedsinger two weeks in a row. — Bachelor Dakota🌹 (@dakotaconway21) October 30, 2019

When you find out there's no Masked Singer on tonight but you're trying to take it like an adult #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/Dpb74KEud8 — LiveLearnLaugh (@EngTeach33) October 24, 2019

#TheMaskedSinger can you please put the masked singer on a different channel since this stupid baseball games have to interfere with my show — amber smith (@amberraysmith) October 30, 2019

Can you bump the world series? I'd rather watch #maskedsinger — Dianne J. Brubaker (@diannebee) October 30, 2019

While I’m happy the Nationals forced game 7, I have an 8 year old who is not going to be happy that the @MaskedSingerFOX will not be on again! She’s dying to know if @JennyMcCarthy really pees a little! #maskedsinger #WorldSeries — Wendy. (@wendyjy) October 30, 2019

The Masked Singer returns Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

