What to Watch on Wednesday: It's Halloween in Riverdale

Riverdale

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

It’s Halloween in Riverdale, which means we can expect Archie in spandex, a haunting at Thistlehouse — which they just call “Tuesday” — and a party! Oh, and apparently someone’s dropping ominous videotapes on people’s doorsteps, so perhaps we should expect an appearance by the girl from The Ring? —Samantha Highfill

Modern Family

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ABC

You weren’t expecting Modern Family to end without one more Halloween episode, were you? Completing the show’s storied seasonal tradition, “The Last Halloween” features high jinks (and costumes!) aplenty as Phil (Ty Burrell) pulls out all the stops to finally scare Claire (Julie Bowen), and Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) goes to a Halloween party alone while Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) head to the famed West Hollywood carnival. Meanwhile, Gloria (Sofia Vergara) confronts the most terrifying thing of all: someone correctly assuming she’s Jay’s (Ed O’Neill) wife. —Tyler Aquilina

American Horror Story

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Last week’s episode jumped time and proved to be life-changing for two Camp Redwood alums: Brooke, who’s life ended via lethal injection for her wrongfully-accused crimes; and Mr. Jingles, who escaped his personal hell and was living a happy and peaceful life in Alaska with a wife and infant child … until his past caught came back to haunt him and took his wife’s life in the process. But because 1984 is 1984, Brooke is back from the dead thanks to Nurse Rita, and Mr. Jingles returns to the camp, trying to put an end to the madness once and for all. But with renewed interest in the property because of new murders there (sorry, nature tourists), Margaret wants to make it the site of a music festival and profit off the sinister acts she committed all those years ago. In true AHS fashion, though, get ready for more new twisted layers to be revealed. —Gerrad Hall

