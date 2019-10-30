Shudder renews horror anthology series Creepshow for second season

Now, here is some frighteningly good news!

The streaming service Shudder announced today that it is renewing the horror anthology series Creepshow for a second season. The show is inspired by the Stephen King-written, George A. Romero-directed film of the same name and is executive-produced by Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead).

“Creepshow has met every expectation we had for Shudder’s first original scripted series and then some, with record numbers across the board,” said Shudder GM Craig Engler in a statement. “Greg Nicotero and his team delivered an amazing show that’s unlike anything else on TV and we’re thrilled and delighted to bring it back for another season.”

“For me, Creepshow has been a true labor of love,” said Nicotero. “To be able to pay tribute to George A. Romero’s visionary project and have the show so embraced by fans everywhere is humbling to this horror kid from Pittsburgh. I couldn’t be more pleased and look forward to continuing the series with more ghoulish delight.”

The season 1 finale of Creepshow premieres on Oct. 31.

