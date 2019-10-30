Netflix releases first-look photos, premiere date for Ian Somerhalder's V Wars

Image zoom Netflix

V Wars type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Horror

He’s not in Mystic Falls anymore.

Netflix has released first look photos at its upcoming sci-fi series V Wars, which stars Vampire Diaries alum Ian Somerhalder. In the series, which is based on the best-selling books of the same name by writer Jonathan Maberry, Somerhalder plays Dr. Luther Swann, a man forced to navigate a world of untold horror after a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne (Adrian Holmes), into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. (Spoiler: He’s a vampire.) And when that disease starts to spread, society begins to fracture, pitting normal people against the vamps. With Swann working to understand what’s going on, Fayne becomes the underground leader of the vampires.

V Wars comes from showrunners William Lauren and Glenn Davis and will contain 10 episodes in its first season. And now, we not only have new photos of the series, but we know it will hit Netflix on Dec. 5.

See the news and photos below:

If you’re battling the vamps, you’re going to need someone with experience. Good thing @iansomerhalder is here to join. V Wars coming to Netflix on December 5th! pic.twitter.com/knlouVNrvH — 🐐🎃 NheX 🦇🔪 (@NXOnNetflix) October 30, 2019

