Here’s how to watch Hallmark Christmas movies if you don’t have cable

Christmas came early to the Hallmark Channel! The beloved television network recently kicked off its Countdown to Christmas 2019 two whole months ahead of the holiday, so you have plenty of time to get in the spirit with cheerful movie marathons.

Now through Dec. 28, the Hallmark Channel is running its 10th anniversary of festive movies 24 hours a day — but don’t fret if you’ve nixed your cable box. Thanks to streaming services like fuboTV, Sling TV, and Philo, there are plenty of ways to binge your favorite Hallmark holiday movies, all at affordable prices. Unlike cable, most streaming services offer monthly subscription plans, so if you’re only interested in the Hallmark holiday marathon, you can easily cancel your subscription once you’ve gotten your fix of the festive flicks (though you’ll likely want to keep it for the entire year when you see all the channels being offered).

If you have a streaming device like the Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Chromecast, or Apple TV, or a smart TV like an Amazon Fire TV or a Roku TV, you’re already one step closer to your next holiday movie marathon. Now you’ll just need a streaming service to watch on — which you’ll definitely want so you can catch all 40 (yes, that is a record-breaking 40) new original Hallmark Christmas movies. Keep scrolling to browse the different streaming services you can use to watch the Hallmark Channel.

How to stream Hallmark Christmas movies

Cost: $54.99 per month for the classic base package

Watch on: Smartphone, Tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast

What you get: With a standard subscription, you’ll receive access to 72+ channels including local sports, news, and the Hallmark Channel (for no extra cost). Plus you’ll get 30 hours of DVR space to record your favorite shows and access for two people to use the account at the same time. Once you’ve subscribed, all you have to do is enter your login, search for the Hallmark Channel, and start watching movies live like you would with cable. fuboTV is one of the only sports-focused live TV streaming services, so sports fans can easily catch any game live. Start your free seven-day trial to test out its services and start watching ASAP.

Cost: $15 for the first month of Sling Orange or Blue, then $25 per month

Watch on: Smartphone, Tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, Xbox One

What you get: Sling TV is an à la carte service that easily lets you customize your live TV streaming package. Start by choosing a base plan — Sling Orange or Sling Blue — then add the Lifestyle Extra bundle for $5 more to get the Hallmark Channel, as well as Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. With your base subscription, you’ll also receive access to more than 75,000 on-demand movies. You can also purchase Hallmark Movies Now for $6 per month through the Sling TV app with or without one of the base plans.

Cost: $5.99 per month for the basic package

Watch on: Smartphone, Tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast

What you get: Watch 12 family-friendly live channels like Hallmark, Hallmark Drama, QVC, and Game Show Network for as little as $6 a month with the basic subscription plan. It comes with standard definition video quality and access to watch on only one screen. For $5 more per month, you can get the premium plan, which includes high definition videos, the ability for four people to watch at the same time, and 90 days of unlimited DVR recording.

Cost: $20 per month

Watch on: Smartphone, Tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV

What you get: All you need is a mobile phone number, a broadband Internet connection, and a supported device to stream on Philo. When you subscribe, you’ll unlock access to watch 58 different channels (Hallmark is included!) and on-demand TV on up to three devices at a time. Other channels included in your subscription include Food Network, TLC, HGTV, Lifetime, and MTV. Get a free seven-day trial by simply entering your phone number.

Cost: $12.99 per month or $119 per year

Watch on: Smartphone, Tablet, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast

What you get: If you’re already an Amazon Prime member, you have access to Prime Video. While you won’t be able to watch the Hallmark Channel live, Prime Video members have access to dozens of older Hallmark holiday movies. For those who don’t have a Prime membership, you can rent or purchase title from the Prime Video catalog.