Watch Keke Palmer prove she ain't afraid of no ghosts as GMA3 costars flip out in haunted house

Keke Palmer proves she’s the bravest member of GMA3, Good Morning America‘s third hour, while walking into a haunted house to celebrate Halloween. In an exclusive sneak peek above at Thursday’s episode, Palmer is joined in the spooky abode by her cohosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines, as well as a multitude of zombies, ghouls, and other creepy creatures that are popping out from all sorts of surprising spots.

As the trio first enters the haunted house, Strahan is already laughing at Haines, who looks like she’d rather be anywhere else but there. Haines provides most of the screams and squeals, turning to her 6’5″ former professional football player counterpart for protection — but even he, albeit composed and quietly, appears startled a few times.

Palmer is resolute from the beginning, determined to be unruffled by the shocks and scares around them.

Watch the video above for their horror-filled haunted house experience.

For more spooky good fun, tune in to GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke, Thursday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

