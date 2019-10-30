Warning: This terrifying Nancy Drew sneak peek will give you nightmares

Nancy Drew is quickly becoming one of those TV shows you need to watch with the lights on.

The CW’s supernatural thriller update to the iconic teen sleuth has really upped the scares in each week’s episode, but this week’s “The Haunted Ring” is appropriately the most terrifying of them all — so far. And since it airs the day before Halloween, that makes sense. EW has your exclusive first look at the hour full of scares, and heed this warning: it will give you nightmares.

As fans saw in last week’s episode, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) discovered that the supposedly rich Bess (Maddison Jaizani) is actually living in her car, and so she invited her to stay at her house. And after Nancy discovered murder victim Tiffany Hudson’s missing ring in Bess’ van, their sleepover turns into the perfect opportunity to investigate Bess and what other secrets she may be hiding.

But as this exclusive sneak peek clip shows, Nancy is going to be forced to put her detective activities on hold when it becomes clear that her house might be haunted. Of course, we know these ghosts are absolutely real, but is Nancy finally going to realize that too? Watch the video above now (but seriously, make sure all your lights on are on first).

Nancy Drew airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. E.T. on The CW.

