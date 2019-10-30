Discovery's Expedition Unknown finds buried treasure from The Secret book

In Wednesday’s episode of Expedition Unknown, Josh Gates will interview a Boston family who located buried treasure from the 1982 book The Secret. The tome by Bryon Preiss featured 12 puzzles for readers to solve so they can unearth forgotten goodies in parks around the country. Last year, Gates did a special on the book that set off a frenzy; it also inspired the Krupat family of Boston to do a little digging themselves. Here, Gates talks about the episode.

On The Secret: “Like a lot of people, I heard about it third-hand somewhere. It kind of fell into obscurity and it was something that really got reignited by the internet. Facebook pages and message groups got together and people started to really work together to try to solve these puzzles that a lot of folks had forgotten about.”

What to expect from Wednesday’s episode: “The first thing we do is to try to bring people up to speed a little bit on the story. It’s fairly straightforward. This author Byron published this book and did this really brave in thing. He buried 12 treasure boxes in 12 parks across America and then published this book, which you have to use to find your way to those different boxes. And so about a year after the book was published, the first box was founded by these three teenagers in Chicago, which ended up itself being kind of an amazing story. This group of friends who got together and found this treasure box in their home city. And then 20 years went by and nobody found one. And then in 2004 two lawyers from New Jersey discovered the second box buried in Cleveland. So what we do is take people back through where we are up to this point. Two boxes have been found, 10 are still missing. And you know, my own relationship with the story is that we’ve made two episodes about The Secret. I’ve been making TV for 11 or 12 years now. I’ve never had a response to an episode like the two shows that we previously made. I’ve had thousands and thousands of letters and emails from people telling me that they’re convinced that they know where the next box is buried. People write to me all the time and they’d say, ‘it’s in my hometown’ or ‘I know what city it’s in.'”

On the Boston family: “Jason Krupat reached out to me a couple of weeks ago who said like a lot of other people have said, ‘I know where one of the boxes is.’ The difference is that he attached a photo with a broken piece of ceramic. Having seen the other two boxes, this looked really familiar to me. So I called him up immediately. I was in the Indian Ocean making a show. I called him up and I said, ‘Jason, what the hell is this? Where did you find this?’ He told me enough to get me interested and then he said, come to Boston and I’ll take you through it. So what you’re going to see is that moment of meeting Jason and having him take us through the city to explain to us what he found.”

Expedition Unknown airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.

