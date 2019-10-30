Best fan-made Masked Singer Halloween costumes: Lions, Peacocks, and Thingamajigs, oh my!

Image zoom Michael Becker/FOX (3)

The Masked Singer type TV Show Network Fox Genre Reality

There’s no excuse for basic Halloween costumes when The Masked Singer has given us endless ensemble ideas. It’s a show practically built for the holiday, with costumes ranging from the Tree’s festive tinsels, to the Black Widow’s ooky spooky outfit.

Some fans have already shown off their top-notch Masked Singer Halloween costumes ahead of the festivities, and we think the judges would find them all winners. With creativity and dedication, people are creating looks that rival the big-budget costumes on the Fox show’s big stage. Below are some of the best fan costumes from social media.

Peacock was a popular choice this season, with many dressing up as Donny Osmond’s colorful bird costume from season 1.

Well I said I was thinking of dressing up as the Peacock 🦚 from @MaskedSingerFOX for Halloween and I did! Thank you @donnyosmond for the inspiration! Just watching you perform on stage last season made me want to become the Peacock. Don’t forget to watch season 2! #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/sNKiH3ioL0 — Jimmy Rosier (@jimmyrosier24) October 27, 2019

This woman came prepared as the Leopard, but with a slight twist. “I transformed myself into a tiger, Victorian Style. Inspired of course by @maskedsingerfox Leopard,” she wrote.

This Ice Cream costume may be our favorite, if only for the heart-meltingly cute dog in the video.

This sparkly Butterfly, which took over five hours to make, has got our vote.

We can’t believe this Thingamajig costume is homemade. It looks just as good (and sweaty inside) as the costume from the show.

We love the family-friendly take on the Flower.

The Pineapple, Lion, and Flamingo are ready to hit the beach — or the haunted house!

This macaroni box Hippo looks cute as a button.

This whole crew dressed up in Masked Singer costumes. There was Flower, a pint-sized Thingamajig, Egg, Rottweiler, Tree, Skeleton, and Flamingo, as well as Pineapple from the first season.

Bonus: Superfan Leslie Jones geeked out after getting some Masked Singer swag and tweeted videos of herself donning the masks. While not technically her Halloween garb, we just had to include them.

This my favorite mask and contestant I really want to know who that is!! About to catch all the way up before tomorrow show!! Y’all should check it out!@MaskedSingerFOX #TheTree #iamsosilly pic.twitter.com/lWMDBi5szr — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 29, 2019

The Masked Singer is off this week due to the World Series, and will be back Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a double elimination.

Related content: