What to Watch on Tuesday: This Is Us tees up a golf outing for Jack and Rebecca's father

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

In Tuesday’s episode of the time-hopping family drama, Jack goes golfing with a partner who might be less than supportive: Rebecca’s dad. “Jack and Rebecca’s father have not gotten off on the best foot, and this is a chance for Jack to try and turn it around,” TIU exec producer Elizabeth Berger tells EW. “But obviously he could not be more of a fish out of water in Dave Malone’s world, amongst his country club friends. So things take a very interesting turn on the golf course.” Especially when Randall also picks up a club. —Dan Snierson

Related content:

Good Boys

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Digital

If you weren’t one of the many who contributed to this R-rated comedy’s considerable $84 million box office haul, or want to take in the F-bomb-filled, prepubescent high jinks again, now you f—ing can. Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, and Keith L. Williams earned rave reviews from critics and audiences for the performances as three sixth-graders who just want to learn how to kiss before their first party. When they lose a parent’s drone while spying on some kissing teens, thus begin nonstop shenanigans — stealing drugs from and blackmailing the teens who took the drone, a face-to-face with police, crossing a busy interstate, a frat house fight, and an arsenal of sex-toys-mistaken-for-weapons. All the while, of course, testing their friendship. “In the end, it’s their fundamental goodness — not all the wicked, winky ‘bad’ — that’s easily the best thing about Boys,” EW critic Leah Greenblatt wrote in her B- review. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

Streaming

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy — Netflix



8 p.m.

The Conners — ABC

The Resident — Fox

The Flash — The CW

The Voice (Knockouts Part 2) — NBC



8:30 p.m.

Bless This Mess — ABC

9 p.m.

Arrow — The CW

FBI — CBS

mixed-ish — ABC

Empire — Fox

The Purge — USA

The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo

9:30 p.m.

black-ish — ABC

10 p.m.

Emergence — ABC

Mayans M.C. — FX

New Amsterdam — NBC

Treadstone — USA

*times are ET and subject to change