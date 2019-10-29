The Walking Dead boss says Lauren Cohan may appear in season 10

The Walking Dead made a big splash at New York Comic Con earlier this month when it was announced that Lauren Cohan would be returning as a series regular the following year for season 11. That followed showrunner Angela Kang telling EW a few months prior that they were working on bringing the actress back. Now it’s looking like fans won’t have to wait that long for the return of Maggie Rhee.

Following up on sources that had told EW that Cohan might make an appearance in season 10, we asked Kang if we will actually see the character of Maggie before the current season is done. “We may see her at some other point this season,” Kang notes slyly, “but I don’t want to say too much about anything.”

Cohan left — along with Andrew Lincoln — after the first five episodes of season 9 to go star in ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier. During a six-year-time jump, her character of Maggie departed the Hilltop to join Georgie on a mission of community building and has not been seen since. Once Whiskey Cavalier was canceled by ABC, however, the door was opened for Cohan’s return, provided contract details could be worked out.

Regardless of exactly when Maggie does show up on screen, showrunner Kang is excited to have the character back in the fold. “Maggie is a character that I’ve always loved writing for on the show,” Kang says. “She’s a character that I thought was just so much fun in the comic book.”

Kang also notes that even during Maggie’s absence the writers have made sure to reference the character from time to time to keep the chess piece in play, even if it is temporarily off the board. “The idea that Maggie’s kind of out there in the world up to things and that they’re thinking about her has been seeded in for a while,” says Kang. “So she’s definitely on our characters’ minds as they’re dealing with all this stuff going on and realizing that some of the people that are really capable and wonderful that they love are just out there and inaccessible to them at the moment.”

Not only is Kang excited to have Maggie back, she’s thrilled to be working again with Cohan. “I personally love LC so much. She’s just such a warm, wonderful, funny presence around the set. We’ve been saying for a while that the goal was always to figure out when we can continue her story, and there were a lot of logistics that needs to be worked out. Maybe it felt like to fans nothing was happening and it was all lies. But behind the scenes there have been conversations all along, and so I could not personally be more excited that it all is finally worked out. It’s going to be some fun stuff.”

And now it appears as if that fun stuff will be beginning in season 10.

