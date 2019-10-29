Ridley Scott to produce sci-fi series Raised by Wolves for HBO Max

Ridley Scott is joining the fun at HBO Max: The Alien and Blade Runner filmmaker will executive-produce a serialized sci-fi series titled Raised by Wolves for the direct-to-consumer service.

From writer Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners), the 10-episode series will focus on two androids that raise human children on a mysterious virgin planet. Religious differences threaten the colony, however, as the androids learn they can’t control the beliefs of humans.

Production recently wrapped in Cape Town, South Africa.

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“As we strive to set a high creative bar for HBO Max, there’s no better person to set that bar than Ridley Scott as he delivers his first season of yet another incredible vision realized,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV, in a statement.

The cast includes Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Amanda Collin (A Conspiracy of Faith, A Horrible Woman), Abubakar Salim (Fortitude, Jamestown), Winta McGrath (Aloft, Red Dog: True Blue), Niamh Algar (The Virtues, Calm With Horses), Matias Varela (Narcos, Point Break), Felix Jamieson (Game of Thrones, The Ghost) and Ivy Wong (Star Wars: Rogue One, Maleficent 2).

HBO Max will debut in May 2020 and plans to offer 10,000 hours of content that includes new original series, movies, and fan favorites from the Warner Bros. library. The subscription rate will be $14.99 a month.

Related content: